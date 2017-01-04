Assistant Director (Collections Management), University of Alberta Museums

The University of Alberta is seeking a qualified dynamic museum professional for the leadership position of Assistant Director (Collections Management), . The University of Alberta located in Edmonton, Alberta, is one of the largest research collecting institutions in Canada with millions of objects and specimens primarily in natural science, contemporary and historical art, and humanities disciplines. Museums and Collections Services leads the development and implementation of a campus-wide operational, administrative and exhibition/program delivery framework for the University of Alberta Museums.
Reporting to the Executive Director, Museums and Collections Services/University of Alberta Museums, the incumbent is accountable for leading, shaping, and managing the UAlberta Museums Collections Management Program. The successful candidate must have a graduate degree in a discipline familiar with object-based research (e.g., Paleontology, Botany, Art History) and/or museum collections management/administration, and five years of progressively responsible leadership experience in a museum/university museum setting; museum management; museum informatics setting.
This regular continuing academic position is in accordance with the Administrative and Professional Officer agreement and offers a comprehensive benefits package (which can be viewed at www.hrs.ualberta.ca). Competition closes February 12, 2017.
The full job posting can be found at the University of Alberta Careers website with further information on the position, and how to apply: http://www.careers.ualberta.ca/Competition/A106631540/
