Collection Manager. Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University
The The Peabody Museum of Natural History at Yale University is looking for a Collection Manager for the Division of Historical Scientific Instruments. The collection of scientific instruments comprises several thousands items, with a strong emphasis on microscopes, microscopic slides, and 19th-century physical apparatus. We are looking for a dynamic person, who will make this collection visible and accessible within and beyond the Yale community.
MA required, PhD in a relevant field preferred.
Starting date: July 1, 2017
Deadline: March 15, 2017
For further details and to apply:
https://your.yale.edu/work-yale/employment and enter STARS Requisition Number: 41520BR
Yale University considers applicants for employment without regard to, and does not discriminate on the basis of, an individual’s sex, race, color, religion, age, disability, status as a veteran, or national or ethnic origin; nor does Yale discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression.
