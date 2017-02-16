jueves, febrero 16, 2017

post-doctoral research positions in Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig

The Department of Human Evolution at the Max Planck Institute for
Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany is seeking applicants for
the following three post-doctoral research positions:

    - A geoarchaeologist. Deadline: 31st March 2017

    - A specialist in isotopic studies, with a particular focus on
paleoenvironmental reconstruction. Deadline: 1st April 2017

    - A paleoanthropologst. Deadline: 15th April 2017

For detailed information on the positions and to apply please visit our
website [3] -

http://www.eva.mpg.de/positions-available/department-of-human-evolution.html
